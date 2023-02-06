NEWS

SUNDAY AFTERNOON CHAPEL HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS DISTCHED TO A REPORTED STRUCTURE FIRE IN THE AREA OF FORREST HILL. UPON ARRIVAL MULTIPLE UNITS FOUND A WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE. AN AGGRESSIVE INTERIOR FIRE ATTACK WAS INITIATED AND THE FIRE WAS QUICKLY BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL. ONE DOG WAS RESCUED WHILE A PRIMARY SEARCH OF THE STRUCTURE WAS COMPLETED. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. A CLOSED DOOR IS CREDITED WITH KEEPING FIRE GROWTH CONTROLLED AND SAVING THE DOG.

