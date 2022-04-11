NEWS

THE SUN DROP FESTIVAL IN HIISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI WILL BE HELD SATURDAY JUNE 11TH FROM 1 TO 11:45. FORMERLY KNOWN AS SUMMER SOULSTICE, THE EVENT IS A FREE COMMUNITY FESTIVAL, HIGHLIGHTING THE UNIQUE QUALITIES OF HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI TO VISITORS AND RESIDENTS IN ORDER TO PROMOTE OUR COMMUNITY AS AN EXCELLENT PLACE FOR FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES. THE SUN DROP FEST WILL PROVIDE A VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES BY EXPLORING THE LOCAL AND REGIONAL MUSIC AND ARTS, HISTORY, CULTURE AND NATURAL SURROUNDINGS OF PULASKI IN AN ENTERTAINING AND EDUCATIONAL ATMOSPHERE. 

