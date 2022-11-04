NEWS

A MALE SUBJECT ACCUSED OF MAKING THREATS TOWARDS LAW ENFORCEMENT IN LAWRENCE COUNTY IS BEHIND BARS AFTER BEING EXTRADICTED FROM TEXAS. RICHARD ALLEN CARROLL WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN AUSTIN ON WARRANTS ISSUED BY THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION. CARROLL FACES CHARGES OF COMMISSION OF ACTS OF TERRORISM. HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD IN THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL ON A 50 THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND. www.radio7media.com

