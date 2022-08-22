THE SUSPECT INVOLVED IN THE ROBBERY OF THE LEOMA DOLLAR GENERAL ON FRIDAY HAS BEEN ARRESTED. OFFICIALS ADVISE JAQUANA JEROME BERRY, WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY THIS MORNING IN MAURY COUNTY.
