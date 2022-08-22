NEWS

ON SUNDAY EVENING IN GILES COUNTY AN UNKNOWN MALE ASSAILANT ATTEMPTED TO KIDNAP A WOMAN AT GUNPOINT AT WALGREENS IN THE CITY OF PULASKI. THE ATTEMPTED-KIDNAPPER WAS UNSUCCESSFUL AND THE VICTIM WAS UNHARMED, THE SUSPECT FLED THE AREA AND APPREHENDED MONDAY MORNING. THE INVESTGATION IS ONGOING.  

