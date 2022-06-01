THE SUSPECT FROM A MAY 26TH SHOOTING INCIDENT IN A FRANKLIN NEIGHBORHOOD HAS BEEN ARRESTED. JOSHUA GARDNER TURNED HIMSELF INTO AUTHORITIES ON MAY 28. CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT, GARDNER IS FREE ON THE $7,500 BOND SET BY THE MAGISTRATE. HE IS DUE IN COURT ON JULY 14.
Latest News
- Sherry Gorman Sanderson
- William Roger Carter, Sr
- Suspect in Franklin Arrested for Shooting Incident
- Wanda Lee Pratt
- Lawrence County Receives 2 Million in Grant Funds
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive - TR Williams
- Lauderdale County Man Faces Strangulation Charges
- June SUD Board Meeting Scheduled for Monday
Currently in Lawrenceburg
88°
Sunny
89° / 67°
6 PM
87°
7 PM
85°
8 PM
81°
9 PM
76°
10 PM
73°
Most Popular
Articles
- Columbia Police Seek Public's Help
- Missing Person Investigation Underway in Lauderdale County
- Results from WLX's Lawrence County General Election Facebook Poll
- Sheffield Police Seek Information Regarding Vandalism
- City of St. Joseph to Hold Public Hearing
- Florence-Lauderdale County Memorial Day Ceremony
- Columbia Mayor Visits Lawrenceburg Rotary Club
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed in Marshall County on Friday
- Area Offices Closed Monday for Memorial Day Holiday
- Lawrence County Knowledge Bowl Winners
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.