THE SUSPECT FROM A MAY 26TH SHOOTING INCIDENT IN A FRANKLIN NEIGHBORHOOD HAS BEEN ARRESTED. JOSHUA GARDNER TURNED HIMSELF INTO AUTHORITIES ON MAY 28. CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT, GARDNER IS FREE ON THE $7,500 BOND SET BY THE MAGISTRATE. HE IS DUE IN COURT ON JULY 14.

