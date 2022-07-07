NEWS

TENNESSEE COLLEGE OF APPLIED TECHNOLOGY IN HOHENWALD WILL HAVE AN INFORMATION SESSION ON TUESDAY AT 9 AND 2 FOR THOSE SEEKING ADMISSION INTO THE PRACTICAL NURSING PROGRAM.  THOSE PLANNING TO ATTEND SHOULD BE PREPARED TO REGISTER FOR THE H-E-S-I EXAM, WHICH HAS A FORTY DOLLAR EXAM FEE AND IS DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTERING.  FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-796-5351.

