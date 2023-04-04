NEWS

AT THE REQUEST OF 24TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL NEIL THOMPSON, TBI SPECIAL AGENTS ARE INVESTIGATING A FATAL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN HARDIN COUNTY INVOLVING THE JACKSON POLICE DEPARTMENT’S SWAT TEAM. PRELIMINARY INFORMATION INDICATES THAT AT APPROXIMATELY 3 A.M. MONDAY, OFFICERS IN FLORENCE, ALABAMA, BEGAN PURSUING A DRIVER.  THE PURSUIT PROCEEDED THROUGH LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA, DURING WHICH DEPUTIES REPORT BEING FIRED UPON BY THE DRIVER AND UTILIZING SPIKE STRIPS IN AN EFFORT TO STOP THE VEHICLE.  THE PURSUIT CONTINUED INTO WAYNE COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ALONG HIGHWAY 69, THEN INTO HARDIN COUNTY.  THE PURSUIT ENDED IN THE WALNUT GROVE COMMUNITY OF HARDIN COUNTY AT APPROXIMATELY 3:30 A.M. WHEN THE INVOLVED VEHICLE BECAME DISABLED.  ACCORDING TO INFORMATION FROM THE SCENE, THE DRIVER REFUSED TO GET OUT OF THE VEHICLE OR LET THE TWO PASSENGERS EXIT.  AS PART OF A MUTUAL AID AGREEMENT, THE JACKSON POLICE DEPARTMENT’S SWAT TEAM RESPONDED TO ASSIST.  AT SOME POINT DURING NEGOTIATIONS, ONE OF THE PASSENGERS WAS ALLOWED TO EXIT THE VEHICLE.  AT APPROXIMATELY 8 A.M., FOR REASONS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION, SHOTS WERE FIRED, AND THE DRIVER WAS HIT.  HE WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE.  THE DECEASED INDIVIDUAL HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS ZACHARY HOFFMAN  OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA.  NEITHER THE PASSENGERS NOR ANY OFFICERS WERE INJURED IN THIS INCIDENT. THIS INVESTIGATION REMAINS ACTIVE AND ONGOING. 

