THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION HAS ISSUED A SILVER ALERT FOR DESIREE RANKIN, WHO IS MISSING FROM MURFREESBORO. 60-YEAR-OLD RANK IS 5 FOOT 8 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 160 POUNDS, WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. SHE HAS A MEDICAL CONDITION THAT MAY IMPAIR HER ABILITY TO RETURN SAFETLY WITHOUT ASSISTANCE. RANKIN MAY BE IN A 2019 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER WITH TN TAG 2T6-5R2. IF YOU SPOT THE SUV OR DESIREE CALL THE TBI AT 1-800-TBI-FIND.
