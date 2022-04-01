tbi

THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION HAS RELEASED A COMPREHENSIVE STUDY DETAILING LAW ENFORCEMENT-RELATED DEATHS THAT OCCURRED IN THE STATE IN CALENDAR YEAR 2021. AMONG THE REPORT’S FINDINGS: A TOTAL OF 31 DEADLY USE-OF-FORCE INCIDENTS OCCURRED IN THE STATE, WITH INCIDENTS IN THE MONTHS OF JUNE, AUGUST, AND OCTOBER ACCOUNTING FOR 48.4% OF REPORTED DEATHS. ELEVEN OF THE REPORTED DEADLY USE-OF-FORCE INCIDENTS OCCURRED IN A RESIDENCE. NINE WERE REPORTED TO HAVE OCCURRED IN A HIGHWAY, ROAD, ALLEY, SIDEWALK, OR STREET. TO SEE THE FULL REPORT GO TO TBI.PUB FORWARD SLASH REPORTS

