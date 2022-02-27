THE TENNESSEE COLLEGE OF APPLIED TECHNOLOGY IN PULASKI HAS ADDED TWO NEW VICE PRESIDENTS TO GUIDE STUDENT SERVICES AND INSTRUCTION/OPERATIONS AT THE PULASKI INSTITUTION. CHRISTA WILLIAMS WAS NAMED VICE PRESIDENT OF STUDENT SERVICES. SHE WAS PROMOTED TO THE NEW ROLE AFTER 17 YEARS TEACHING THE COMPUTER OPERATING SYSTEMS AND NETWORK TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM IN PULASKI. WENDY HOPPER WAS NAMED VICE PRESIDENT OF INSTRUCTION AND OPERATIONS. HOPPER IS TRANSFERRING FROM TCAT-JACKSON WHERE SHE SERVED AS THEIR ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE TECHNOLOGY INSTRUCTOR.
