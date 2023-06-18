NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE (TDA) IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM AGRICULTURAL, FOOD, AND FORESTRY BUSINESSES TO RECEIVE COST-SHARE FUNDING THROUGH ITS AGRICULTURAL ENTERPRISE FUND (AEF) PROGRAM. THE PROGRAM SUPPORTS GOVERNOR LEE’S AND TDA’S PRIORITIES FOR RURAL COUNTIES AND GRANTS ARE AWARDED TO STARTING OR EXPANDING BUSINESSES IN TENNESSEE THAT DEMONSTRATE A STRONG POTENTIAL FOR IMPACT ON LOCAL FARM INCOME, ACCESS TO MARKETS, INCREASED CAPACITY, OR AGRICULTURAL INNOVATION. THE APPLICATION DEADLINE IS JULY 10TH. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO AGRICULTURE DOT TN DOT GOV.

