NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION’S DIVISION OF ARCHAEOLOGY WILL HOST ITS ANNUAL PUBLIC MEETING ON RESEARCH IN ARCHAEOLOGY SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, AT THE TENNESSEE STATE LIBRARY AND ARCHIVES. PARTICIPANTS WILL MAKE INFORMAL, 15-MINUTE PRESENTATIONS ON CURRENT OR RECENT RESEARCH BEING DONE IN THE STATE. THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE POSTER PRESENTATIONS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING THROUGHOUT THE DAY. ASSOCIATED EVENTS WILL BE HELD FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, FOR ADMINISTRATIVE MEETINGS AND A WORKSHOP FOR PROFESSIONALS.

