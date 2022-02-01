THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES (TDHS) HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR ORGANIZATIONS THAT WANT TO SPONSOR THE SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM ON MAY 1ST. IT IS HOPED TO FIND SPONSORS IN ALL 95 COUNTIES. APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL MAY 1ST. ORGANIZATIONS INTERESTED IN BECOMING AN S-F-S-P SPONSOR CAN GOT TO TN.GOV SLASH HUMAN SERVICES FOR MORE INFORMATION.
