THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES (TDHS) IS MAKING ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE TO SUPPORT THE HEALTH AND WELL-BEING OF INDIVIDUALS IMPACTED BY THE SEVERE STORMS, STRAIGHT-LINE WINDS AND TORNADOES FROM MARCH 31, 2023 AND  APRIL 1, 2023. QUALIFYING HOUSEHOLDS WHO LIVED OR WORKED IN CANNON, HARDEMAN, HARDIN, HAYWOOD, LEWIS, MACON, MCNAIRY, RUTHERFORD, TIPTON, AND WAYNE COUNTIES THAT EXPERIENCED LOSS AS A RESULT OF THE STORMS ARE NOW ABLE TO APPLY FOR DISASTER SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (D-SNAP) BENEFITS. APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED THROUGH 4:30 P.M. CST ON FRIDAY.

