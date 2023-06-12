State of Tennessee

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION HAS ANNOUNCED THE NINE FINALISTS FOR THE 2023-24 TENNESSEE TEACHER OF THE YEAR AWARD.  THE 2023-24 TENNESSEE TEACHER OF THE YEAR, AND THREE WINNERS FOR EACH GRAND DIVISION, WILL BE SELECTED FROM THIS GROUP AND ANNOUNCED DURING THE EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION TENNESSEE TEACHER OF THE YEAR BANQUET THIS FALL. OF THE FINALISTS, REPRESENTING THE SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION IS EMILY FOWLER FROM CULLEOKA UNIT SCHOOL IN MAURY COUNTY.

