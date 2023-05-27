NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RECENTLY AWARDED 11 CITIES ACROSS THE STATE THROUGH THEIR TRAFFIC SIGNAL MODERNIZATION PROGRAM. THE CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE IN LINCOLN COUNTY WAS ONE OF THOSE AWARDED AS WAS THE CITY OF COLUMBIA IN MAURY COUNTY. COLUMBIA CITY MAYOR CHAZ MOLDER ADVISED THE FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR SIGNALIZATION COORDIANATION FROM APPROXIMATELY MAURY REGIONAL HOSPITAL TO LEGEND’S TO CREATE GREATER EFFIECIENCY ALONG ONE OF COLUMBIA’S MOST ROBUST RETAIL CORRIDORS.

