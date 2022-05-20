THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL BE CONDUCTING LANE CLOSURES FOR THE FOLLOWING EMERGENCY PAVING PROJECTS THIS WEEK THRU MAY 26TH. IN MAURY COUNTY TDOT CREWS WILL BE MILLING AND PAVING THE WESTBOUND LANES OF SR 50 FROM XX. DAYTIME LANE CLOSURES WILL BE IN PLACE MONDAY, MAY 23 – THURSDAY, MAY 26 FROM 9 A.M. – 3 P.M. AND IN HICKMAN COUNTY TDOT CREWS WILL BE MILLING AND PAVING IN THE WESTBOUND LANES OF I-40 AT MILE MARKER 152 IN THE OVERNIGHT HOURS (8 P.M. – 5 A.M.) OF TUESDAY, MAY 24 AND THURSDAY, MAY 26.
TDOT Conducting Lane Closures in Maury County and Hickman County
