TDOT

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL HALT ALL LANE CLOSURE ACTIVITY ON INTERSTATES AND STATE HIGHWAYS FOR THE LABOR DAY HOLIDAY TRAVEL PERIOD.  CONSTRUCTION CREWS WILL STOP ALL LANE CLOSURE ACTIVITY AT NOON ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, UNTIL 6:00 A.M. ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH. THIS WILL PROVIDE MAXIMUM ROADWAY CAPACITY FOR MOTORISTS TRAVELING DURING THE LABOR DAY HOLIDAY. WHILE LANE CLOSURE ACTIVITY WILL BE STOPPED, WORKERS WILL STILL BE ON-SITE IN MANY CONSTRUCTION ZONES, AND DRIVERS ARE URGED TO OBEY POSTED SPEED LIMITS

