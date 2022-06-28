TDOT

ROAD CONSTRUCTION WON’T SLOW MOTORISTS ACROSS TENNESSEE OVER THE JULY 4 HOLIDAY.  THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL SUSPEND ALL CONSTRUCTION-RELATED LANE CLOSURES ON INTERSTATES AND STATE ROUTES BEGINNING AT 6:00 A.M. ON FRIDAY, JULY 1 THROUGH 6:00 A.M. ON TUESDAY, JULY 5 TO PROVIDE MAXIMUM ROADWAY CAPACITY FOR HOLIDAY TRAVELERS.  AAA PREDICTS RECORD TRAVEL IN TENNESSEE THIS YEAR, WITH OVER ONE MILLION TENNESSEANS TAKING A TRIP AND 92% OF THEM DRIVING.

Recommended for you