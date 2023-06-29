NEWS

TEAM REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR THE 2023 DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL. TEAM SPOTS ARE AVAILABLE AND ARE LIMITED FOR THE MOST UNIQUE FESTIVAL IN THE SHOALS AREA WHICH WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14TH. CHURCH GROUPS, SCHOOL GROUPS, CIVIC CLUBS, WORK BUDDIES, WORK-OUT BUDDIES AND FRIENDS/FAMILY ARE ALL WELCOME. REGISTRATION AND MORE INFORAMTION CAN BE AT SHOALS SCHOLAR DOLLARS.COM.

Recommended for you