DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK HAS ANNOUNCED A TEMPORARY TRAIL CLOSURE FOR A PORTION OF CRAWFISH VALLEY TRAIL FROM JANUARY 9TH TO THE 13TH. THE FLOATING BRIDGE WILL BE INACCESSIBLE. HIKERS CAN STILL ACCESS THE SPILLWAY FALLS FROM THE SHORT SECTIO OF TRAIL ACROSS FROM THE MUSEUM. HIKERS CAN ALSO HIKE CRAWFISH VALLEY TO LAKE ROAD TRAIL.
