THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LINCOLN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 AT THE 15.8 MILE MARKER; MARSHALL COUNTY ON ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 114 AT THE 2.9 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS
Tennesse Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoints This Friday
