State of Tennessee

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK THAT IT HAS BEEN AWARDED A TWO-YEAR PROJECT TO BUILD CAPACITY TO PROMOTE ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE AWARENESS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THIS PROJECT WILL SUPPORT PROVIDER ENGAGEMENT, STRATEGIC PLANNING, AND PUBLIC AWARENESS OF RISK REDUCTION, EARLY DIAGNOSIS, AND TREATMENT. THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IS ONE OF 16 PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENTS AWARDED THIS CAPACITY-BUILDING OPPORTUNITY. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV.

