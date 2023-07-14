TN DEPT HEALTH

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IS INVESTIGATING SEVERAL RECENT DIARRHEAL ILLNESSES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE. INITIAL REPORTS ABOUT POSITIVE CASES ARE BEING FOLLOWED UP WITH DETAILED INTERVIEWS AND LABORATORY TESTING AS IS THEIR STANDARD PROCEDURE. AS A REMINDER, SOME ACTIVITIES IN SUMMER CAN POSE INCREASED RISKS FOR DIARRHEAL ILLNESS. BE SURE TO FOLLOW RECOMMENDATIONS FOR FOOD SAFETY AND SAFE SWIMMING THIS SUMMER. THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH WILL COMMUNICATE FINDINGS AND SPECIFIC RECOMMENDATIONS AS THEY LEARN MORE.

