TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE IS SET TO DELIVER HIS FOURTH STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS ON MONDAY, JANUARY 31ST AT 6PM. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, GOVERNOR LEE WILL DELIEVER THE ADDRESS IN A JOINT SESSION THAT WILL BE HELD IN THE HOUSE CHAMBER AT THE TENNESSEE STATE CAPITOL. THE ADDRESS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO WATCH ON GOVERNOR LEE’S FACEBOOK PAGE AND YOUTUBE CHANNEL. FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT GOVERNOR LEE’S FOURTH STATE OF THE STATE, VISIT TN.GOV/GOVERNOR/NEWS.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to Deliver State of the State Address
- Dave Ray
