Tennessee Highway Patrol

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS OCTOBER 7TH IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AT THE 1 MILE MARKER AND MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILE EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS

