Tennessee Highway Patrol

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: BEDFORD COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 82 SOUTH AT THE 6.5 MILE MARKER; LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 99 POINT 3 MILES WEST OF RALLYHILL ROAD. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.

