THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: BEDFORD COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 82 SOUTH AT THE 6.5 MILE MARKER; LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 99 POINT 3 MILES WEST OF RALLYHILL ROAD. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoints on Friday
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Giles County Commission Meeting
- Mt. Pleasant Commission Meeting
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoints on Friday
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Qualified Candidates
- City of Columbia Announces $3.2 Million Allocation for City Street Resurfacing Project
- Linda Faye Green Blasingim
- Columbia Arts Council Meeting
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting
Currently in Lawrenceburg
45°
Sunny
45° / 20°
1 PM
47°
2 PM
50°
3 PM
52°
4 PM
52°
5 PM
51°
Most Popular
Articles
- One Person Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Lawrence County
- Body Discovered at David Crockett State Park
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Updated Information Surrounding Death of 3-Year-Old Elkton Minor
- School Related Incidents in Maury County
- "Self Inflicted" Likely Cause After Body Found At Crockett Park
- Colbert County Resident Arrested in Florence on Trafficking Stolen Identities
- Death Investigation Underway in Giles County
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Warns of Scammer
- Shannon E. Tidwell
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.