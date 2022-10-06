State of Tennessee

TENNESSEE LAUNCHES 2ND ANNUAL LET’S TALK MONTH CAMPAIGN. IN OCTOBER, THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH WILL RECOGNIZE LET’S TALK MONTH, A NATIONWIDE AWARENESS CAMPAIGN THAT ENCOURAGES CAREGIVERS AND TRUSTED ADULTS TO HAVE CARING, HONEST, AND OPEN COMMUNICATION WITH THE YOUNG PEOPLE IN THEIR LIVES. DURING LET’S TALK MONTH, CAREGIVERS AND OTHER TRUSTED ADULTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO TALK TO YOUNG PEOPLE ABOUT TOPICS SUCH AS DEVELOPMENT, HEALTH, AND SAFETY, AND TO SHARE THEIR PERSPECTIVES AND VALUES ON GROWING UP TO BE CARING AND RESPONSIBLE ADULTS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV/HEALTH

Recommended for you