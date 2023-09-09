NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE HAS ANNOUNCED THE WINNER OF THE TENNESSEE MILK LOGO DESIGN CONTEST.  AFTER ACCEPTING ENTRIES FROM 34 INDIVIDUALS, AND COLLECTING 5,230 VOTES, THEY ANNOUNCE THAT THE WINNING LOGO WAS DESIGNED BY MICHAELE (MA-KAY-LA) BLOODSWORTH.  THE LOGO WILL BE USED TO IDENTIFY PRODUCERS WHOSE MILK IS 100% SOURCED, PROCESSED AND BOTTLED IN TENNESSEE.

