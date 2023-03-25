WITH THE ARRIVAL OF SPRING, MORE PEOPLE WILL BE BIKING AND WALKING ON TENNESSEE ROADS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE IS URGING MOTORISTS TO FOCUS ON THE SAFETY OF BICYCLISTS AND PEDESTRIANS. TENNESSEE HAS A THREE-FOOT LAW, WHICH MEANS DRIVERS ARE REQUIRED TO GIVE CYCLISTS AT LEAST THREE FEET OF CLEARANCE IN ORDER TO PASS THEM. IT’S IMPORTANT TO GIVE CYCLISTS THE SPACE THEY NEED TO OPERATE SAFELY. IT IS LEGAL TO CROSS DOUBLE YELLOW LINES TO GIVE ENOUGH SPACE TO SAFELY PASS A CYCLIST. DRIVERS SHOULD MAKE SURE TO CHECK FOR ONCOMING TRAFFIC FIRST, THEN MOVE BACK INTO THE LANE WHEN THE CYCLIST IS SAFELY IN YOUR REARVIEW MIRROR. FOR MORE TIPS, GO TO TNTRAFFICSAFETY.ORG.
...The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee...Alabama... Shoal Creek Near Iron City affecting Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. For the Shoal Creek...including Iron City...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Shoal Creek Near Iron City. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas along Shoal Creek begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.4 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet this evening. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
