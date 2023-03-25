State Trooper THP Highway Patrol

WITH THE ARRIVAL OF SPRING, MORE PEOPLE WILL BE BIKING AND WALKING ON TENNESSEE ROADS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE IS URGING MOTORISTS TO FOCUS ON THE SAFETY OF BICYCLISTS AND PEDESTRIANS. TENNESSEE HAS A THREE-FOOT LAW, WHICH MEANS DRIVERS ARE REQUIRED TO GIVE CYCLISTS AT LEAST THREE FEET OF CLEARANCE IN ORDER TO PASS THEM. IT’S IMPORTANT TO GIVE CYCLISTS THE SPACE THEY NEED TO OPERATE SAFELY. IT IS LEGAL TO CROSS DOUBLE YELLOW LINES TO GIVE ENOUGH SPACE TO SAFELY PASS A CYCLIST. DRIVERS SHOULD MAKE SURE TO CHECK FOR ONCOMING TRAFFIC FIRST, THEN MOVE BACK INTO THE LANE WHEN THE CYCLIST IS SAFELY IN YOUR REARVIEW MIRROR. FOR MORE TIPS, GO TO TNTRAFFICSAFETY.ORG.

Recommended for you