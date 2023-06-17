THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TOURIST DEVELOPMENT AND THE CITY OF COLUMBIA WILL UNVEIL A TENNESSEE MUSIC PATHWAYS MARKER FOR LILLIE MAE GLOVER ON TUESDAY AT 9 AT 814 WOODLAND STREET. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND. GLOVER WAS A VAUDEVILLE BLUES SINGER OFTEN KNOWN PROFESSIONALLY AS BIG MEMPHIS MA RAINEY OR BABY MA RAINEY. GLOVER WAS BORN IN COLUMBIA AND GREW UP IN NASHVILLE SINGING WITH HER FAMILY, AT 14 SHE JOINED A TRAVELING MEDICINE SHOW. GLOVER CLAIMED TO HAVE OPENED FOR MA RAINEY AT THE FROLIC THEATRE IN BIRMINGHAM AROUND 1925. IN 1928, SHE SETTLED IN MEMPHIS WHERE SHE PLAYED LOCAL CLUBS AND SHE NURTURED UP-AND-COMING ARTISTS INCLUDING B.B. KING AND BOBBY BLAND. IN 1953, GLOVER RECORDED TWO SONGS FOR SUN RECORDS, "CALL ME ANYTHING (BUT CALL ME)" AND "BABY, NO, NO!"
