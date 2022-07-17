Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday

PARENTS CAN SAVE MONEY ON BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLIES AND CLOTHING WITH TENNESSEE'S SALES TAX HOLIDAY AT THE END OF THIS MONTH.  TENNESSEE'S SALES TAX HOLIDAY WHICH IS HELD EVERY YEAR BEGINS AT 12:01 AM ON JULY 29th AND ENDS SUNDAY JULY 31ST AT 11:59 PM.  DURING THE WEEKEND SELECT ITEMS MAY BE PURCHASED TAX FREE. FOR A LIST OF INCLUDED AND EXCLUDED ITEMS, VISIT THE WEBSITE T-N DOT GOV AND SEARCH TAX FREE WEEKEND.

