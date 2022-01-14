TRE HARGETT BEN LUNA

TENNESSEE SECRETARY OF STATE TRE HARGETT WAS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ON THURSDAY TO SPEAK AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER COFFEE HOSTED BY WLX RADIO. HARGETT IS ONE OF THE LONGEST RUNNING SECRETARIES SOMETHING HE SAYS IS A PRIVILEGE. HARGETT SPOKE TO MEMBERS AND ATTENDEES ABOUT YOUR VOTE MATTERS CAMPAIGN AND HOW THEY ARE WORKING WITH BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIOS ACROSS TENNESSEE TO PROMOTE VOTER REGISTRATION. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO VOTE TN. GOV.

