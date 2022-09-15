TN STATE PARKS

TENNESSEE STATE PARKS HAVE RECEIVED THE PRESIDENT’S AWARD FROM THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF STATE PARK DIRECTORS (NASPD) RECOGNIZING THE PARKS FOR THEIR WORK IN SUSTAINABILITY WITH THEIR GO GREEN WITH US INITIATIVE. THE AWARD IS GIVEN TO AN INDIVIDUAL OR ORGANIZATION THAT HAS MADE AN EXTRAORDINARY CONTRIBUTION, INNOVATION AND/OR BEST PRACTICE AT A STATE, REGIONAL OR NATIONAL LEVEL, FURTHERING THE GOAL OF A STATE PARKS SYSTEM.

