NEWS

 Working to improve park accessibility for all, and allow everyone to enjoy the great outdoors, The Tennessee Valley Authority has given a $136,000 grant to Tennessee State Parks and The Tennessee State Park Conservancy that is funding accessibility improvement projects for handicapped individuals.  All-terrain wheelchairs are now available at Radnor State Park and Tims Ford State Park.  The grant will fund an accessible kayak launch at David Crockett State Park and will cover transportation costs for students at Title 1 schools to visit state parks as part of the Conservancy’s “Kids in Parks” program.  All-terrain wheelchairs are also available at Rocky Fork State Park and Henry Horton State Park.  $1.2 million in additional funding has been appropriated by the Tennessee General Assembly for additional all-terrain wheelchairs to be placed in the state park system, along with $1.6 million for trail accessibility improvements.

Recommended for you