NEWS

THOSE INTERESTED IN APPLYING FOR ADMISSION TO ATTEND CLASSES AT TENNESSEE TECH IN LAWRNCERBURG ARE REMINDED THERE IS STILL TIME TO APPLY FOR THE FALL. ONE OF THE TOP DEGREE GRANTING PROGRAMS OFFERED AT TENNESSEE TECH IS THE 2+2 PROGRAM WHICH HAS BEEN OFFERED SINCE 2017 IN LAWRENCEBURG.  THE CONVENIENCE OF THE 2+2 PROGRAM ALLOWS THE STUDENT TO COMPLETE 15 CREDIT HOURS PER SEMESTER ON SITE FROM TENNESSEE TECH IN LAWRENCEBURG AT THE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER. IN A FOUR-HOUR BLOCK ON TUESDAY NIGHT SUPPLEMENTED WITH ONLINE ASSIGNMENTS, STUDENTS CAN COMPLETE ONE COURSE IN FIVE WEEKS, TOTALING 9 CREDITS IN A SEMESTER. THURSDAY’S CLASS IS A TRADITIONAL, SEMESTER-LONG COURSE, ADDING ANOTHER 6 CREDITS TO THE TOTAL. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL (931) 766-1493.

