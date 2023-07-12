THOSE INTERESTED IN APPLYING FOR ADMISSION TO ATTEND CLASSES AT TENNESSEE TECH IN LAWRNCERBURG ARE REMINDED THERE IS STILL TIME TO APPLY FOR THE FALL. ONE OF THE TOP DEGREE GRANTING PROGRAMS OFFERED AT TENNESSEE TECH IS THE 2+2 PROGRAM WHICH HAS BEEN OFFERED SINCE 2017 IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE CONVENIENCE OF THE 2+2 PROGRAM ALLOWS THE STUDENT TO COMPLETE 15 CREDIT HOURS PER SEMESTER ON SITE FROM TENNESSEE TECH IN LAWRENCEBURG AT THE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER. IN A FOUR-HOUR BLOCK ON TUESDAY NIGHT SUPPLEMENTED WITH ONLINE ASSIGNMENTS, STUDENTS CAN COMPLETE ONE COURSE IN FIVE WEEKS, TOTALING 9 CREDITS IN A SEMESTER. THURSDAY’S CLASS IS A TRADITIONAL, SEMESTER-LONG COURSE, ADDING ANOTHER 6 CREDITS TO THE TOTAL. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL (931) 766-1493.
Latest News
- Florence Police Urge Citizens to Lock Vehicles
- Lawerence County Chamber Annual Christmas Parade
- Helicopters Assist with Construction in Spring Hill
- City of Lewisburg Back to School Summer Social
- Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet in Special Session
- Blinkman Industries to Establish Manufacturing Operations in Lawrenceburg
- Lawrenceburg City Council Meeting
- Lawrenceburg City Council to Meet in Regular Session
Currently in Lawrenceburg
78°
Mostly Cloudy
87° / 74°
1 AM
77°
2 AM
76°
3 AM
76°
4 AM
74°
5 AM
74°
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Investigation Underway in Williamson County
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Muscle Shoals
- Muscle Shoals Police Release Monthly Stats
- 3-Year-Old Airlifted Following Accidental Discharge of Small Caliber Pistol
- Florence Police Urge Citizens to Lock Vehicles
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Investigating Hate Propaganda
- Russellville Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerting Residents of Scams
- Maury County Fire Personnel Save Man
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.