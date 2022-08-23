tn valley opry

THE TENNESSEE VALLEY OPRY PRESENTED BY WLX HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THEIR DEBUT SHOW WILL BE ON OCTOBER 14TH WITH ARTIST T GRAHAM BROWN, DAVID FRIZZELL, JEANNIE SEELY AND SOUTHRIDGE.  THE SHOW WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 2ND BUT DUE TO AN ARTIST CONFLICT HAD TO BE CHANGED.  TICKETS ALREADY PURCHASED ARE STILL GOOD FOR THE NEW DATE. IF YOU HAVE BOUGHT A TICKET AND UNABLE TO ATTEND ON OCTOBER 14TH. PLEASE CALL WLX AT 931-762-6200. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE DEBUT OF THE TENNESSEE VALLEY OPRY PRESENTED BY WLX GO TO TNVALLEYOPRY.COM. TICKETS ARE $19.95.

