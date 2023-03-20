NEWS

TENNESSEE’S 2023-2024 FISHING REGULATIONS ARE NOW IN EFFECT AND ANGLERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO OBTAIN THE NEW TENNESSEE FISHING GUIDE NOW AVAILABLE AT LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT THE STATE, ON THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY WEBSITE TN WILDLIFE.ORTG AND ON THE TWRA ON THE GO APP.  HARD COPIES ARE AVAILABLE WHEREEVER HUNTING AND FISHING LICENSES ARE SOLD. THE TWRA OFFERS A REMINDER THAT HUNTING AND FISHING LICENCES AND PERMITS ARE NOW VALID FOR ONE YEAR FROM THE DATE OF PURCHASE. LICENSES ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE ANYTIME AT GOOUTDOORSTENNESSEE.COM.

