TENNESSEE’S DOVE SEASON OPENS FRIDAY AT NOON (LOCAL TIME) AND IS ONE OF THE STATE’S MOST LONG-STANDING OUTDOOR SPORTS TRADITIONS. THIS YEAR’S OPENING DAY FALLS ON A FRIDAY. TENNESSEE’S DOVE SEASON IS ONCE AGAIN DIVIDED INTO THREE SEGMENTS: SEPT. 1-SEPT. 28; OCT. 14-NOV. 5; AND DEC. 8-JAN. 15, 2024. HUNTING TIMES, OTHER THAN OPENING DAY, ARE ONE-HALF HOUR BEFORE SUNRISE UNTIL SUNSET. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN WILDLIFE.ORG

