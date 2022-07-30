NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE WILL PRESENT THATAWAY JACK THE FIRST THREE FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS OF AUGUST AT THE CROCKETT’S MILL RESTAURANT IN DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK. THE DINNER THEATRE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE DOWNSTAIRS DINING ROOM. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 6 WITH DINNER AND SHOW TO START AFTER.  SEATING IS LIMITED AND WILL BE COMMUNITY STYLE, AND TABLE SETTINGS OF 6 WILL BE PREASSIGNED.  IF YOU HAVE A LARGE PARTY, PLEASE MAKE THE RESERVATION AS ONE PURCHASE UNDER THE SAME NAME.  IF PARTIES BUY TICKETS SEPARATELY BUT WISH TO BE SEATED TOGETHER, PLEASE CALL CROCKETT'S MILL RESTAURANT WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY 11 AM - 3 PM AT 931-903-2323 EXT 2.

