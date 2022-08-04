LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ALONG WITH THE TBI ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO INVESTIGATE THE DISCOVERY OF SEVERAL POUNDS OF HEMP ENRICHED WITH THC. THE DISCOVERY WAS MADE ON WEDNESDAY AT A BUILDING ON PULASKI HIGHWAY NEAR GIMLET ROAD. OFFICALS ADVISE INVESTIGATORS ARE PROCESSING THE HEMP WHICH SAMPLES HAVE TESTED ABOVE POINT THREE PERCENT THC, THE LEGAL LIMIT. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
THC Enriched Hemp Discovered in Lawrenceburg - Investigation Ongoing
