LPD

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ALONG WITH THE TBI ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO INVESTIGATE THE DISCOVERY OF SEVERAL POUNDS OF HEMP ENRICHED WITH THC. THE DISCOVERY WAS MADE ON WEDNESDAY AT A BUILDING ON PULASKI HIGHWAY NEAR GIMLET ROAD. OFFICALS ADVISE INVESTIGATORS ARE PROCESSING THE HEMP WHICH SAMPLES HAVE TESTED ABOVE POINT THREE PERCENT THC, THE LEGAL LIMIT. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

