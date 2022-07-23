Lewisburg TN City Logo

THE CITY OF LEWISBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF POLICE OFFICER. APPLICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED MONDAY THRU FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4:30 AT LEWISBURG CITY HALL LOCATED AT 131 EAST CHURCH STREET IN LEWISBURG OR ONLINE AT LEWISBURGTN.GOV.

