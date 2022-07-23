THE CITY OF LEWISBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF POLICE OFFICER. APPLICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED MONDAY THRU FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4:30 AT LEWISBURG CITY HALL LOCATED AT 131 EAST CHURCH STREET IN LEWISBURG OR ONLINE AT LEWISBURGTN.GOV.
The City of Lewisburg Seeking Qualified Applicants for Police Officer Positions
-
- Updated
Latest News
- The City of Lewisburg Seeking Qualified Applicants for Police Officer Positions
- Giles County Regional Planning Commision Meeting Scheduled
- Lawrenceburg City Zoning Board of Appeals Hearing Scheduled
- THP's Nashville Citizens' Academy Now Accepting Applications
- Lawrence County Recycling Buildings Temporarily Close
- John Michael Collier
- Francis Joseph Hagan (Notice)
- Charlotte Ann Johns
Currently in Lawrenceburg
81°
Partly Cloudy
91° / 72°
10 PM
80°
11 PM
79°
12 AM
78°
1 AM
77°
2 AM
75°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday Weekend
- Fatal Crash in Lincoln County Takes Life of UT Southern Student
- Lawrence County Man Acquitted of Charges
- Woman Identified from Deadly Fire in Columbia
- Fatal Hit and Run Accident Underway in Colbert County
- Welfare Check Leads to Drug Arrest in Lawrence County
- Mt. Pleasant Police Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Lawrence County
- Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Seizes Drugs worth Approx. $64,000.
- Arrest Made in 2021 Murder Case in Lauderdale County
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.