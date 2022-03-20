THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER HAS ANNOUNCED MARCH’S AMBASSADOR OF THE MONTH – MADI HYDE, SALES EXECUTIVE AT WLX RADIO. MADI IS A NATIVE OF LAWRENCEBURG AND HAS BEEN WORKING AT WLX RADIO FOR THE PAST YEAR AND A HALF. MADI IS PROUD TO CALL LAWRENCE COUNTY HOME AND IS EXCITED ABOUT BEING AN AMABASSADOR FOR ALL THE OPPORTUNITIES IT BRINGS ESPCIALLY BEING ABLE TO GET OUT INTO THE COMMUNITY TO MEET WITH PEOPLE. MADI IS A MEMBER OF THE CURRENT LEADERSHIP LAWRENCE CLASS WHICH IS WORKING ON TRANSFORMING A VACANT LOT NEAR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY AS THEIR CLASS PROJECT. DONATIONS FOR THE LIBRARY GREEN ARE STILL BEING ACCEPTED.
The Lawrence County Chamber's March Ambassador of the Month: Madi Hyde
Latest News
- The Lawrence County Chamber's March Ambassador of the Month: Madi Hyde
- Lawrenceburg City Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Scheduled Concerning 523 N. Locust Ave
- Fall River Road Utility District Seeking Nominations for Commissioner Positions
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting
- Virtual TN Reconnect Information Session Hosted by Columbia State Community College
- John Douglas Self
- Ewell E. Franklin
- Lawrenceburg City Zoning Board of Appeals Hearing Scheduled regarding 711 N. Locust Properties
Currently in Lawrenceburg
51°
Clear
67° / 35°
12 AM
50°
1 AM
48°
2 AM
47°
3 AM
44°
4 AM
43°
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Investigation Underway in Lawrence County Surrounding Death
- Summertown Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 43
- Spring Hill Police Seeking Public's Help in Identifying Subject
- Maury County Home Destroyed by Fire
- Updated Cases of Covid in Alabama
- Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest in Loretto
- Prospect Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges in Giles County
- Two Arrested Following Shots Fired Call in Florence
- One Person Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Lawrence County
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.