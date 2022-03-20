THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER HAS ANNOUNCED MARCH’S AMBASSADOR OF THE MONTH – MADI HYDE, SALES EXECUTIVE AT WLX RADIO.  MADI IS A NATIVE OF LAWRENCEBURG AND HAS BEEN WORKING AT WLX RADIO FOR THE PAST YEAR AND A HALF. MADI IS PROUD TO CALL LAWRENCE COUNTY HOME AND IS EXCITED ABOUT BEING AN AMABASSADOR FOR ALL THE OPPORTUNITIES IT BRINGS ESPCIALLY BEING ABLE TO GET OUT INTO THE COMMUNITY TO MEET WITH PEOPLE. MADI IS A MEMBER OF THE CURRENT LEADERSHIP LAWRENCE CLASS WHICH IS WORKING ON TRANSFORMING A VACANT LOT NEAR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY AS THEIR CLASS PROJECT. DONATIONS FOR THE LIBRARY GREEN ARE STILL BEING ACCEPTED.

