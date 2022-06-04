Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Logo

SERGEANT FIRST CLASS PATRICK HUGHES FROM THE TENNESSEE ARMY NATIONAL GUARD WAS THE GUEST SPEAKER AT THE FRIDAY MEETING OF THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB.  HUGHES PRESENTED A SHORT VIDEO THAT INTRODUCED THE CONCEPT AND BASICS OF THE NATIONAL GUARD, THEN DISCUSSED SOME OF THE BENEFITS OF BECOMING A RECRUIT.  ASIDE FROM PROVIDING A SERVICE TO OUR COUNTRY AND LOCAL COMMUNITY, GUARDSMEN HAVE NUMEROUS OPPORTUNITIES FOR VOCATIONAL AND EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT.  ONE SUCH OPPORTUNITY IS THE TENNESSEE STRONG PROGRAM WHICH PAYS TUITION THROUGH MASTERS LEVEL AT STATE SUPPORTED TENNESSEE COLLEGES AS WELL AS SELECT PRIVATE COLLEGES IN THE STATE. HUGHES ADVISED LOCAL GUARDSMEN GENERALLY SERVE IN THEIR OWN COMMUNITIES WITH OCCASIONAL CALL OUTS FOR DISASTER RELIEF SUCH AS THE WAVERLY FLOOD OR WILDFIRES NEAR GATLINBURG.  LOCAL UNITS’ MAY ALSO BE ASKED TO SERVE OVERSEAS, BUT THIS IS A RELATIVELY RARE OCCURRENCE.  RECRUITS ARE GENERALLY AGE EIGHTEEN OR OLDER, BUT IT IS POSSIBLE FOR A SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD HIGH SCHOOL JUNIOR TO JOIN THE GUARD WITH THEIR LEGAL GUARDIAN’S APPROVAL.

