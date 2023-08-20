The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the theme for the 68th Annual Lawrence County Christmas Parade will be “Joy to the World”. Entries must be decorated with Christmas decorations. Participants are asked to select decorations that celebrate Christmas around the world. Applications are being accepted now through November 27. The entry fee is $45, however a late fee of $25 will be added after November 20. For more information contact the Chamber at 931-762-4911.
