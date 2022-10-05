THE THIRD PAWLOWEEN EVENT, SPONSORED BY THE TOWN AND GOWN TASK FORCE ON BEHALF OF THE CITY OF FLORENCE AND THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA, IS SET FOR SATURDAY, OCT. 29, FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL NOON IN DOWNTOWN FLORENCE. IN ITS THIRD YEAR, PAWLOWEEN WAS STARTED IN 2020 AS A WAY TO PROVIDE A SAFE, DISTANCED TRICK-OR-TREATING EVENT FOR THE COMMUNITY DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC. SINCE THEN, IT HAS BECOME AN ANNUAL HALLOWEEN EVENT THAT ATTRACTS HUNDREDS OF FAMILIES TO THE DOWNTOWN. PAWLOWEEN IS OPEN TO FLORENCE-BASED BUSINESSES, AND THEY CAN REQUEST TO PARTICIPATE BY EMAILING RMANSELL@FLORENCEAL.ORG. THE BANQUET HALLS OF THE GUILLOT UNIVERSITY CENTER WILL SERVE AS THE RAIN LOCATION.
Latest News
- Third Annual Pawloween
- Statewide Poultry Restrictions Lifted
- Community RFD Pop-up Distribution Today
- Legislative Update from Senator Joey Hensley
- Historic Downtown Pulaski Presents Next Saturdays
- Kilby School Laboratory Ranked No.1 In Best Public Elementary School
- Columbia State Community College Hosts Reconnect Information Sessions
- Lawrenceburg Parks and Recreations Youth Basketball Signups
Currently in Lawrenceburg
72°
Sunny
77° / 42°
7 PM
66°
8 PM
61°
9 PM
57°
10 PM
53°
11 PM
51°
Most Popular
Articles
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help
- Columbia Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday
- Lawrence County Woman Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Stabbing in Florence
- Leoma Man Arrested Late Week for Public Intoxication
- Donation Made to Lion Recovery at UNA
- Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures
- Micheal Wade Shults
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.