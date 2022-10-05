UNA - UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA LOGO

THE THIRD PAWLOWEEN EVENT, SPONSORED BY THE TOWN AND GOWN TASK FORCE ON BEHALF OF THE CITY OF FLORENCE AND THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA, IS SET FOR SATURDAY, OCT. 29, FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL NOON IN DOWNTOWN FLORENCE. IN ITS THIRD YEAR, PAWLOWEEN WAS STARTED IN 2020 AS A WAY TO PROVIDE A SAFE, DISTANCED TRICK-OR-TREATING EVENT FOR THE COMMUNITY DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC. SINCE THEN, IT HAS BECOME AN ANNUAL HALLOWEEN EVENT THAT ATTRACTS HUNDREDS OF FAMILIES TO THE DOWNTOWN. PAWLOWEEN IS OPEN TO FLORENCE-BASED BUSINESSES, AND THEY CAN REQUEST TO PARTICIPATE BY EMAILING RMANSELL@FLORENCEAL.ORG. THE BANQUET HALLS OF THE GUILLOT UNIVERSITY CENTER WILL SERVE AS THE RAIN LOCATION.

