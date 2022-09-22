NEWS

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL (THP) IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE LAWRENCEBURG CITIZENS’ ACADEMY. THE FIRST CLASS STARTS ON OCTOBER 6TH. WEEKLY SESSIONS RUN FROM 5:30 P.M. UNTIL 8:30 P.M. THE ACADEMY IS DESIGNED TO GIVE CITIZENS A BETTER UNDERSTANDING AND AWARENESS OF THP AND THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY. CITIZENS WILL RECEIVE HANDS-ON INSTRUCTION AND TRAINING FROM STATE TROOPERS AND OTHER DEPARTMENT PERSONNEL THROUGHOUT THE ACADEMY. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL SGT. CHRIS HANNAH AT 931-279-0312.

