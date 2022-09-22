THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL (THP) IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE LAWRENCEBURG CITIZENS’ ACADEMY. THE FIRST CLASS STARTS ON OCTOBER 6TH. WEEKLY SESSIONS RUN FROM 5:30 P.M. UNTIL 8:30 P.M. THE ACADEMY IS DESIGNED TO GIVE CITIZENS A BETTER UNDERSTANDING AND AWARENESS OF THP AND THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY. CITIZENS WILL RECEIVE HANDS-ON INSTRUCTION AND TRAINING FROM STATE TROOPERS AND OTHER DEPARTMENT PERSONNEL THROUGHOUT THE ACADEMY. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL SGT. CHRIS HANNAH AT 931-279-0312.
Latest News
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Lawrenceburg City Council Meeting
- THP Accepting Applications for Citizens' Academy
- Fair Preview Day at Middle Tennessee District Fair
- Proclamation Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
- Mistrial in Sisk Case - New Trial Date Scheduled due to New Evidence
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
Currently in Lawrenceburg
56°
Sunny
56° / 54°
8 AM
58°
9 AM
62°
10 AM
66°
11 AM
68°
12 PM
71°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Safety Checkpoints
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Muscle Shoals Police Investigating Fatal Wreck
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
- Perry County Sheriff's Department Alerts the Public of a Scam.
- Misty Dawn Bivens
- Lawrenceburg Police Department Seeks Help Locating Mathew Gaines on a Felony Warrant
- Nelda Peppers Garretson
- Lawrenceburg Police Department Seeking Help
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.