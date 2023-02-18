Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Smyth County Sheriff's Office in the state of Virginia for Julia Ashcroft. Julia is a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Julia is believed to have been abducted by Michael Buchanan. Michael Buchanan is a 28-year-old while male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Julia and Michael are believed to be traveling in a 2001 white Ford Econoline with Virginia tag T V 3 9 8 0. If you have seen Julia or Michael, please contact the Smyth County Sheriff's Office at 2 7 6 7 8 3 7 2 0 4 or T B I at 1 8 0 0 T B I F I N D.