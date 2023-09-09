NEWS

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL HOLD SAFETY CHECKPOINTS IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES DURING THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER:  IN GILES COUNTY, ON SEPTEMBER 15, ON U.S. HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 13.6 MILE MARKER; AND IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, ON SEPTEMBER 22, ON U.S. HIGHWAY 43 NORTH AT THE 2.9 MILE MARKER.

